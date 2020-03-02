Rubycoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.28 Million (RBY)

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Rubycoin has a market cap of $1.28 million and $4.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rubycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Rubycoin has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00024160 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005473 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000349 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Rubycoin

RBY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 27,477,646 coins. The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rubycoin’s official website is www.rubycoin.org. Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg.

Buying and Selling Rubycoin

Rubycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rubycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

