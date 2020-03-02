Ruff (RUFF) Price Down 23.9% This Week

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Ruff has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. Ruff has a total market cap of $6.11 million and $2.30 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruff token can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io and DigiFinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $238.28 or 0.02699615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00223371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00047374 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00133072 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ruff Profile

Ruff launched on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com.

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DigiFinex and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

