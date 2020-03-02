RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €36.50 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been given a €36.50 ($42.44) price target by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €29.30 ($34.07) price target on RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RWE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €31.57 ($36.71).

RWE opened at €31.51 ($36.64) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €31.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €28.03. RWE has a one year low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a one year high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

