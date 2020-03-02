RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for RYB Education’s earnings. RYB Education posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RYB Education will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.11 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow RYB Education.

Get RYB Education alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised RYB Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. RYB Education presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.34.

NYSE RYB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.58. 3,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,635. RYB Education has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.18 million, a P/E ratio of -57.25 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RYB Education stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) by 627.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,357 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.85% of RYB Education worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RYB Education (RYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RYB Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RYB Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.