Safe (SAFE) Price Reaches $0.48 on Exchanges

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Safe has a market capitalization of $9.99 million and $86,723.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00005428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. During the last week, Safe has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006991 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEgg and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

