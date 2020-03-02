Safestay’s (SSTY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Safestay (LON:SSTY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:SSTY opened at GBX 27.75 ($0.37) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 million and a P/E ratio of -13.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 36.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 33.86. Safestay has a fifty-two week low of GBX 29 ($0.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 49 ($0.64).

Get Safestay alerts:

Safestay Company Profile

Safestay plc operates and develops traveller accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. It provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties. The company serves families, school groups, young adults, backpackers, and business travelers. Safestay plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Safestay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.