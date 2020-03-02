Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Stake Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.22% of Safety Insurance Group worth $45,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Safety Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

SAFT traded up $2.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.50. 1,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,901. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.18 and a 200 day moving average of $96.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.14 and a 52 week high of $103.96.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $223.90 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 11.35%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

