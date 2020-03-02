Safex Token Market Cap Hits $4.45 Million (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One Safex Token token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Coindeal. Safex Token has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and $223.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Safex Token has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000493 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00052259 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000098 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Safex Token Token Profile

Safex Token is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. Safex Token’s official website is safex.io. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io.

Safex Token Token Trading

Safex Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coindeal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

