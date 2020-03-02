Sai Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week (DAI)

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Sai has a total market cap of $103.13 million and $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sai has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Sai token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00053322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00497524 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $567.43 or 0.06424940 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00064104 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030345 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005639 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011411 BTC.

About Sai

Sai (DAI) is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. The official website for Sai is www.makerdao.com. Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Sai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Sai Token Trading

Sai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sai using one of the exchanges listed above.

