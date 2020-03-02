salesforce.com, inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for salesforce.com in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair analyst B. Suri forecasts that the CRM provider will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for salesforce.com’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cross Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.49.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $170.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $137.87 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.77. The company has a market cap of $152.70 billion, a PE ratio of 852.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.19.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total value of $99,454.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,540.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.26 per share, with a total value of $192,786.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,722.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,541 shares of company stock valued at $72,317,747 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

