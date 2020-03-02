salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Sells $19,655.23 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $19,655.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,799.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Victor Roos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 21st, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $22,813.49.

On Friday, February 14th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total value of $22,532.65.

On Friday, February 7th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.85, for a total value of $22,235.15.

On Friday, January 31st, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $22,098.30.

On Friday, January 24th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $22,015.00.

On Friday, January 17th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $21,798.42.

On Friday, January 10th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.96, for a total value of $21,415.24.

On Friday, December 27th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $19,618.34.

On Friday, December 20th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total value of $19,593.35.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $6.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $176.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,758,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,622,706. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.18. The company has a market cap of $151.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 883.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 4.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Cowen raised their target price on salesforce.com from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Capital raised their target price on salesforce.com from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.49.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

