salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for salesforce.com in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz forecasts that the CRM provider will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for salesforce.com’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

CRM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.49.

CRM stock opened at $170.40 on Monday. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The firm has a market cap of $152.70 billion, a PE ratio of 852.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $27,394.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,253.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total transaction of $99,454.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,540.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 412,541 shares of company stock worth $72,317,747. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

