Sally Pitkin Acquires 15,000 Shares of Link Administration Holdings Ltd (ASX:LNK) Stock

Link Administration Holdings Ltd (ASX:LNK) insider Sally Pitkin purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$4.72 ($3.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$70,800.00 ($50,212.77).

Shares of ASX LNK traded down A$0.14 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching A$4.56 ($3.23). 6,172,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.76. Link Administration Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of A$4.50 ($3.19) and a twelve month high of A$7.90 ($5.60). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. Link Administration’s payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

About Link Administration

Link Administration Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled administration solutions to companies, large asset owners, and trustees in Australia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Fund Administration; Corporate Markets; Technology and Innovation; and Link Asset Services.

