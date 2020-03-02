SALT (SALT) Trading Up 12.1% This Week

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. SALT has a total market capitalization of $6.43 million and approximately $39,772.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SALT has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. One SALT token can now be purchased for $0.0801 or 0.00000900 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, AirSwap, ABCC and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.12 or 0.02854124 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00224634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00047698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00135751 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT was first traded on July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,620 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, ABCC, Binance, Liqui, LATOKEN, Huobi, Kyber Network, AirSwap, Bittrex, Gate.io, Radar Relay, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

