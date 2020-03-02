SaluS Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9,360.00 (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One SaluS coin can now be purchased for $5.77 or 0.00065232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, YoBit and Upbit. Over the last week, SaluS has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. SaluS has a total market capitalization of $5.84 million and $9,360.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00041268 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00069844 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000862 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,876.51 or 1.00327384 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000971 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 104.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000457 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001385 BTC.

SaluS Profile

SaluS (SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto.

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

