Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,229 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Sanderson Farms worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 170.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,425,000 after purchasing an additional 114,228 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 554.1% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,062,000 after purchasing an additional 67,600 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 359,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,777,000 after purchasing an additional 58,097 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $9,463,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 81.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 40,712 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAFM. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sanderson Farms from $197.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Buckingham Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $123.56 on Monday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.72 and a 12-month high of $179.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 86.41 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $823.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.99 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.