Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $197.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Buckingham Research restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $123.56 on Monday. Sanderson Farms has a 12 month low of $113.72 and a 12 month high of $179.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.70). Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $823.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

