Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Director Acquires $124,920.00 in Stock

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Director Mark C. Micklem bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.23 per share, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SASR traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.83. 188,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,097. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $38.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average of $35.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $84.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SASR. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,496,000 after purchasing an additional 22,564 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,954,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

