Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research note issued on Friday, February 28th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.09.

Separately, Pi Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$2.70 to C$2.85 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of Sangoma Technologies stock opened at C$2.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.32 million and a PE ratio of 37.93. Sangoma Technologies has a 52-week low of C$1.37 and a 52-week high of C$2.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.03.

In other news, Director David Mandelstam sold 35,000 shares of Sangoma Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total value of C$87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,777,493 shares in the company, valued at C$9,443,732.50.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. It offers private branch exchange (PBX) platforms, including PBXact Cloud, a cloud based business communication platform; PBXact, an on-premise PBX phone systems; PBXact SaaS, software as a service; and FreePBX.

