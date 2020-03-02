Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.10% of Sanmina worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sanmina by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Sanmina by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Sanmina by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sanmina by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

SANM traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $26.83. 10,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,056. Sanmina Corp has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average is $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina Corp will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

