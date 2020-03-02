Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of SSL opened at $12.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Sasol has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $34.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSL. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 1,145.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 22.9% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 3.9% in the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 120,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol in the third quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sasol by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 16,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

