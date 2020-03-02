Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) PT Lowered to $50.00

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $57.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Capital One Financial cut shares of Saul Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

BFS stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.12. 1,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Saul Centers has a one year low of $42.62 and a one year high of $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.83 million, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.10.

In other news, VP Debra Noreen Stencel sold 2,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $149,324.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,499 shares in the company, valued at $253,608.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 543.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Saul Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

