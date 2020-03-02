Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Buys 38,081 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,081 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after buying an additional 2,453,527 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,234,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,454 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,945,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,750,000 after purchasing an additional 799,194 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,350,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,408,000 after purchasing an additional 575,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $5.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.02. The company had a trading volume of 11,500,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,539,414. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $126.10 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $354.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.27.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

