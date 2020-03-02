SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Bought by Torray LLC

Torray LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SBAC. UBS Group upped their price target on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.62.

Shares of SBAC traded up $19.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $285.05. 1,230,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,700. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.20. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $180.08 and a 12-month high of $309.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.97 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.43%.

In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.76, for a total transaction of $583,228.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,871,343.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,000. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

