SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $11,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.94, for a total value of $450,022.14. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $436,500.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.76, for a total value of $583,228.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,536 shares in the company, valued at $20,871,343.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,737 shares of company stock worth $2,085,000. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

SBAC opened at $265.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.50 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $178.85 and a 52 week high of $309.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.09.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. ValuEngine upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.31.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

