SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 79.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150,003 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $9,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,196,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,292,683,000 after acquiring an additional 486,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in SBA Communications by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,115,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,232,807,000 after acquiring an additional 298,236 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $60,862,000. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in SBA Communications by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 430,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,844,000 after acquiring an additional 238,495 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 4,876.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 215,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,050,000 after acquiring an additional 211,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.62.

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.94, for a total transaction of $450,022.14. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,500.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,000. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBAC traded up $19.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $285.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,680. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $180.08 and a 52-week high of $309.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.74 and its 200 day moving average is $249.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.01 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.43%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

