SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of SBGSY stock opened at $20.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.98. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $22.59. The company has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.07.

About SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

