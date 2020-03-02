Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Given a €76.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) received a €76.00 ($88.37) price target from equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 17.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($117.44) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays set a €119.00 ($138.37) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schneider Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €93.64 ($108.89).

Shares of SU traded up €1.74 ($2.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €92.24 ($107.26). 3,504,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($88.77). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €94.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €85.92.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

