Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Given a €98.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) has been assigned a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Schneider Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €93.21 ($108.39).

Shares of EPA:SU traded up €2.00 ($2.33) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €92.50 ($107.56). The stock had a trading volume of 2,773,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($88.77). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €94.86 and its 200-day moving average is €85.92.

Schneider Electric Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

