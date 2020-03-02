Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 234,720 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,781,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,720 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.46% of PagSeguro Digital worth $163,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 54,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from to in a research report on Monday, January 27th. HSBC raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Shares of PAGS traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,542,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,413. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.76. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $53.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $389.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.85 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 23.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

