Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 282,118 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,118 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.18% of Accenture worth $235,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.61.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total value of $627,570.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,861 shares in the company, valued at $14,195,842.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $8.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $189.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,316,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,154. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.33 and its 200-day moving average is $198.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $114.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $160.50 and a 1-year high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

