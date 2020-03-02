Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 79.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 409,769 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.15% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $128,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $107,094.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,531,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,988 shares of company stock valued at $15,142,199 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.86.

FIS traded up $8.89 on Monday, hitting $148.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,615,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52-week low of $104.73 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

