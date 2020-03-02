Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 511,845 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,568,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,845 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.27% of 3M worth $276,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. State Street Corp grew its stake in 3M by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,314,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,465,075,000 after purchasing an additional 134,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after purchasing an additional 472,084 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,812,615,000 after purchasing an additional 207,380 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $823,168,000 after purchasing an additional 108,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $543,008,000 after purchasing an additional 260,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded up $3.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $153.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,020,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,582. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $145.97 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $85.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

