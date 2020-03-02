Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 555,753 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 130.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 555,753 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.11% of United Technologies worth $146,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTX. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 7,504.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,438,000 after buying an additional 1,123,106 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $110,709,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,595,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,265,000 after buying an additional 697,181 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,001,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,744,000 after buying an additional 649,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in United Technologies by 281.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 489,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,864,000 after purchasing an additional 361,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.27.

NYSE:UTX traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,065,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568,993. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $121.48 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

