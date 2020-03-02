Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 936,322 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,831,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 936,322 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.62% of Vipshop worth $153,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Vipshop by 444.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,117,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993,021 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,034,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637,546 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Vipshop by 325.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,315,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065,337 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth $51,107,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth $28,411,000. 47.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on VIPS. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.70 price objective (up previously from $11.50) on shares of Vipshop in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.39.

VIPS traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.62. 7,597,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,179,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.86.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.