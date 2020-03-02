Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,005,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 659,510 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.16% of Pfizer worth $352,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 127,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 44,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 27,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.88. The stock had a trading volume of 39,864,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,861,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.29.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

