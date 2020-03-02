Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,636,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 138,501 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.30% of American International Group worth $135,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.09.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,260,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,402,858. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. American International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $41.10 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.