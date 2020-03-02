Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,507,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 437,565 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.08% of Chevron worth $181,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.59. 15,046,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,998,323. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.14. The firm has a market cap of $175.42 billion, a PE ratio of 63.97, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $90.11 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.60.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

