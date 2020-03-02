Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,740,070 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 665,790 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.50% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $169,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTSH traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.33. 5,676,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,770,275. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.59. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 17,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $1,053,213.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,763 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,800.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,305.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,011 shares of company stock worth $14,827,334. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Edward Jones raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

