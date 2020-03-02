Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,352,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,751 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.27% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $161,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

NYSE:CL traded up $4.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.44. 7,910,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,598,696. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The firm has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.78%.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,379,235.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,044,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,867,653.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,222,087.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,081,611 shares in the company, valued at $74,468,917.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 278,265 shares of company stock worth $20,736,704. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.