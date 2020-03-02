Schroder Investment Management Group Has $133.02 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 97,435 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.11% of Broadcom worth $133,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Broadcom from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.10.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $12.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $284.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,196,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,134. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $307.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.19. The firm has a market cap of $108.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $250.09 and a 52 week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total value of $6,396,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 367,292 shares of company stock worth $112,851,413. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.