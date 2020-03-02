Schroder Investment Management Group Has $150.73 Million Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,329,442 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 168,462 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.34% of UBS Group worth $150,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 23,177 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in UBS Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,645,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,183,000 after purchasing an additional 615,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in UBS Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 161,703,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,828,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NYSE:UBS traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $11.26. 6,911,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,627,820. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs bought 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $354,484.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 398,770 shares of company stock worth $5,397,768 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

