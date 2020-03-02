Schroder Investment Management Group Has $182.02 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,246,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,817 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.03% of Omnicom Group worth $182,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.36. 3,491,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,397. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.99. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.06 and a 12 month high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Cfra lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

