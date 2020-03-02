Schroder Investment Management Group Has $184.16 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,171,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,064 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.69% of Discover Financial Services worth $184,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 861.1% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.56.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $2.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,289,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,893. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $63.24 and a 12 month high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.86.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In related news, CFO John Greene purchased 3,377 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,747.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild purchased 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

