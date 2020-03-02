Schroder Investment Management Group Has $185.47 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,854,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761,583 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.23% of Gilead Sciences worth $185,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 922.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,264.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $388,043.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,342.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,802 shares of company stock worth $3,994,432 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GILD traded up $6.04 on Monday, reaching $75.40. The company had a trading volume of 31,072,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,405,193. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.30. The company has a market cap of $87.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $78.88.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.04%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GILD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.08.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

