Schroder Investment Management Group Has $203.44 Million Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,223 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.27% of Anthem worth $203,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ANTM traded up $14.18 on Monday, reaching $271.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,317,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,907. The firm has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $287.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.82. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $227.16 and a 52 week high of $312.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.46.

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,857.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,767.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

