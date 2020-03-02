Schroder Investment Management Group Has $231.82 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 48,335 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $231,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 63,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,272,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,903,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total transaction of $70,376.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $496,473.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total transaction of $38,629,609.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,421,936 shares of company stock worth $346,822,875. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $49.78 on Monday, reaching $1,389.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,425,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,053. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The company has a market cap of $920.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,461.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,318.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,535.00 price objective (up from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

