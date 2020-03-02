Schroder Investment Management Group Has $239.56 Million Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,620,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,719 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.48% of HCA Healthcare worth $239,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.81.

In related news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 2,049 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $294,031.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $775,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,944 shares of company stock worth $11,101,625. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA stock traded up $8.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,976,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,310. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $151.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.09. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

