Schroder Investment Management Group Has $243.21 Million Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,141,156 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,521 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $243,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BAP. Bank of America lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Credicorp from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Shares of NYSE BAP traded up $8.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $190.14. The stock had a trading volume of 350,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,397. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $175.04 and a twelve month high of $252.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.73.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

