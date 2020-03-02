Schroder Investment Management Group Has $244.95 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,208,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 151,968 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.04% of Rockwell Automation worth $244,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elefante Mark B increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 7,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ROK shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.27.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total transaction of $968,037.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,203,296.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $32,672.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,067.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,625 shares of company stock worth $2,548,744 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $7.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $190.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,627,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,900. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $143.91 and a 52-week high of $209.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

